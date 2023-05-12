Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’

file footage

Queen Camilla is reportedly bracing for her stepson Prince Harry’s attacks when he appears in court for his phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers next month.

The Duke of Sussex is due to appear in a UK court for three days next month to argue his case against MGN, and many expect him to target the Royal Family just as he had done in his explosive memoir Spare.

In his book, Harry claimed that Camilla had sacrificed him on her ‘PR altar’, and a friend of the new Queen Consort has said that she and King Charles are prepared for similar attacks ahead of the Duke’s court appearance.

Talking to The Daily Beast, a friend of the Queen said that both Camilla and King Charles are ‘deeply hurt’ by Prince Harry’s actions and ‘are likely to be further upset if he repeats previous allegations or makes new ones in court’.

However, they also “absolutely accept he has the right to his day in court like any other private citizen”, the friend added.

A preliminary argument submitted to court by Harry’s legal team this week, claiming that Queen Camilla’s ‘spin doctor’ Mark Bolland could’ve been behind the leaking of Prince Harry’s stories to the press, has also ‘unnerved’ Camilla, as per the source.

However, the friend added: “I’m sure it won’t be pleasant, but don’t forget, people have said all sorts of horrible things about her over the years and she hasn’t snapped yet. Anyone who knows her knows the idea she would have been encouraging Bolland to sell out Harry to the Mirror is just complete rubbish.”