 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop artist IU’s company provides update on plagiarism allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

They also confirmed that they would be taking action against anyone who makes any malicious claims
They also confirmed that they would be taking action against anyone who makes any malicious claims

K-pop soloist IU’s agency has given an update on the claims of plagiarism made against her. They also confirmed that they would be taking action against anyone who makes any malicious claims.

The full statement can be found below:

“Hello. This is EDAM Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to say that we are very sorry for causing concern to fans.

For several months, our agency has been responding to the forces that have been constantly making plagiarism suspicions, baseless spy rumors, and sexual slander against our artist through monitoring and requesting investigation. We were shocked even beyond absurdity that some of them filed a complaint [against IU], raising suspicions of plagiarism.

Following the report on May 10 about copyright infringement related to plagiarism allegations, we appointed a law firm specializing in copyright and confirmed the contents of their accusation. Summarizing what has been confirmed through investigative agencies and media reports so far, the accuser is raising suspicions of plagiarism against IU only and not the songwriters. It can be inferred that the third party who has nothing to do with copyright forcibly accusing IU even in a situation where some of the songwriters have said that it is not plagiarism is only doing so to damage the image of the artist.

We believe that the investigative agency will make a quick and wise judgment on these obviously wrong accusations, and according to the results, we will hold the accusers who made indiscriminate accusations accountable.

Our agency is responding as we communicate closely with the songwriters since the beginning of this incident, and we would like to insist once again that we will take strong action against indiscriminate accusations.

EDAM Entertainment and our artists will continue to do our best to repay you with great music as much as fans support and trust us. Thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend? video

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend?

Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam

Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider
Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s
K-pop band Le Sserafim’s Eunchae discusses her insecurities and doubts

K-pop band Le Sserafim’s Eunchae discusses her insecurities and doubts
Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster
Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July

Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July
Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’

Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’
K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’

K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’
Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support