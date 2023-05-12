 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

He revealed the chosen trainees individually and explained why he chose every single one of them
He revealed the chosen trainees individually and explained why he chose every single one of them

The company behind K-pop group Blackpink, YG Entertainment has dropped the lineup for their new group Baby Monster. They held a live stream on May 12th featuring the agency’s founder Yang Hyun Suk as he prepared to reveal the final five members.

He revealed the chosen trainees individually and explained why he chose every single one of them. The members chosen are Chiquita, Ahyeon, Haram, Ruka, and Pharita. When explaining why trainees Rora and Asa were not selected, he revealed that he had other plans for them.

He claimed that he wanted Rora to debut with the agency’s next girl while he wanted Asa to be a part of a project he’s planning in Japan.

He also mentioned that because so many fans wanted all seven girls to debut, he actually reconsidered his decision of choosing only five members. “‘YG Family’ is not just the gathering of YG artists, as I believe that YG fans and everyone who has diligently tuned in to these broadcasts are the true YG Family.”

He then replaced the poster of the five girls with one of all seven members, referring to it as BABYMONS7ER. “I will take all seven with me.”

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support
John Travolta, Katherine Heigl cast in romcom 'That’s Amore'

John Travolta, Katherine Heigl cast in romcom 'That’s Amore'
Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award

Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award
Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?

Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?
'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost

'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost
Maya Hawke shows off unique style during performance in Milwaukee

Maya Hawke shows off unique style during performance in Milwaukee
'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' trailer reveals new villain 'The Spot'

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' trailer reveals new villain 'The Spot'
Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes

Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes
Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’

Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date