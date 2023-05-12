Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster

He revealed the chosen trainees individually and explained why he chose every single one of them

The company behind K-pop group Blackpink, YG Entertainment has dropped the lineup for their new group Baby Monster. They held a live stream on May 12th featuring the agency’s founder Yang Hyun Suk as he prepared to reveal the final five members.

He revealed the chosen trainees individually and explained why he chose every single one of them. The members chosen are Chiquita, Ahyeon, Haram, Ruka, and Pharita. When explaining why trainees Rora and Asa were not selected, he revealed that he had other plans for them.

He claimed that he wanted Rora to debut with the agency’s next girl while he wanted Asa to be a part of a project he’s planning in Japan.

He also mentioned that because so many fans wanted all seven girls to debut, he actually reconsidered his decision of choosing only five members. “‘YG Family’ is not just the gathering of YG artists, as I believe that YG fans and everyone who has diligently tuned in to these broadcasts are the true YG Family.”

He then replaced the poster of the five girls with one of all seven members, referring to it as BABYMONS7ER. “I will take all seven with me.”