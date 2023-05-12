Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle

Prince Harry may get in trouble for his latest statement made in a UK court, according to his critcis.



Prince Harry blamed alleged illegal intrusion into his private life by journalists for the break-up of his relationship with Chelsy Davy.

In a witness statement, Prince Harry claimed Davy decided that "a royal life was not for her" following repeated acts of harassment.

Following his statement, royal fans believe the Duke's statement would anger Meghan Markle because he is seeking damages for the journalists' alleged actions that stopped him from marrying someone other than the Duchess of Sussex.

The critics think Meghan should split from Harry after his statement because she was insulted by her husband in a court of law.

They are of the view that Harry's statement may have also caused embarrassment to Chelsy Devy's husband.

The claims emerged in a High Court case against Mirror Group Newspapers brought by several high profile figures.

MGN denies allegations of voicemail interception in the cases.

It also claimed some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.

According to BBC, Davy and Prince Harry were in an on-off relationship between 2004 and 2010.

In a summary of his witness statement, the Duke's lawyers alleged unlawful activity "caused great challenges" in the relationship, and led Ms Davy to decide that "a Royal life was not for her".

This included journalists booking into a hotel in Bazaruto, a small island off the coast of Mozambique, where Harry and Ms Davy had tried to escape to in order to "enjoy some peace and quiet", the document reads.