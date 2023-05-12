 
Friday May 12, 2023
Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox has recently announced a major breakthrough in the research toward finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly on Friday’s Lorraine, he said, “I feel it's [a cure] closer than it's ever been.”

The retired actor added, “I think we've found this biomarker which is huge, identifying the disease and therefore being able to treat it earlier.”

“It was a gigantic breakthrough, we didn't expect to make it this soon. We were working on it for a long time, ten years ago we talked about it.”

The much-loved actor is the founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the largest non-profit funder of Parkinson’s disease research in the world, and has raised more than one billion to fund research projects aimed at curing the disease.

The 61-year-old is currently promoting his upcoming documentary Still, which will follow the trials and travails of his life and his struggle with the degenerative disease.

Despite his very long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, Fox remains a grateful and happy man, “I’m thrilled with life, I love life. I’m a very happy person. It’s good, I’m 61 years old and that’s amazing in itself,” he told Lorraine 

