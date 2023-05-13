Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'

 
In order to give their child a unique name, a couple took the prefix and suffix of their names and “invented” a new name — Audtom.

The mum and dad, named Audrey and Tom named their baby Audtom as a horrified bystander discovered, The Mirror reported. 

Taking to Reddit to share their shock, the anonymous critic explained: "My mother just told me the name of her ex's child and my GOD is it a doozy.”

"He and his wife named their daughter: Audtom. Because his name is Tom and her name is Audrey," they added.

Unfortunately, the choice received little support on social media. Commenters were quick to agree with the post's author and mocked the baby's name.

A netizen wrote: "Assuming this is pronounced 'Autumn' and not 'Odd-Tom', would it have killed them to just spell it Autom? It's still butchered, but at least it's a frog hair closer to the correct spelling."

Another commented: "They could have also gone with Atom, which would be low-key badass (but would also get confused with Adam)."

Meanwhile, another replied: "Not me thinking Tomrey would be better." Someone joked: "Tomrey is her brother."

A user revealed: "I once saw a baby announcement where the mom was named Shannon, the dad was Daniel, and they named the baby Shanniel. I thought that was the worst portmanteau name I'd ever heard… this one is worse."

