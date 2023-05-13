Adidas boss ADMITS Kanye West's 'brilliancy' after Yeezy fallout

Adidas shunned Kanye West after he forced the company's hand through his unstoppable antisemitism rants.

Now, however, the German brand's new, embattled CEO Bjoern Gulden defended the sportswear giant's previous long-standing relationship with the Yeezy boss despite several reports of 'objectionable behaviour.'

"As difficult as he was, he is perhaps the most creative mind in our industry," the chief executive said in the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Meanwhile, after Ye's abrupt exit, Adidas was hit with stark losses. It started with the bulk of unsold Yeezys, which cost the company dearly, as it added nearly 10% of Adidas' annual revenue last year.

Moreover, the company estimated the lost revenue translated into $246 million in losses in the first year alone.



Further, the decline of a whopping $1.3 billion will cause more trouble to the multi-billion company as Yeezy clothes and shoes will not be available, not to mention a drop of $534 million in operating profits.

However, the company has ended the impasse by moving forward to sell some Yeezy products and donating the profits to charity.

"What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise... burning the goods would not be a solution," the chief executive referred to one of the options mulled for the 'Yeezy problem.'

Secondly, Adidas' defensive posture also can be explained by a recent lawsuit by its investors, which left them in a tight spot.

The shareholders sued the company, alleging the company looked the other way on the father-of-four's reported abnormal behaviour while "routinely ignoring" complaints against him since 2018.

The investors did not place West's name in the lawsuit, but they claimed Adidas "failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure" if the partnership ended.