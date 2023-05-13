Tom Sandoval lamented Ariana Madix's relationship woes

Tom Sandoval did not shy away from airing the tensions between her now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix after the former cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss busted.

“Ariana and I have been together for nearly 10 years, and obviously, love Ariana but because of how different we are as people, we’ve kind of grown a little bit apart,” the musician reflected on his relationship during season 10, episode 14, which was shot before his scandal was surfaced.

“The issues that Ariana and I are having are not just her fault, they’re mine also. I’m hoping that Ariana and I can get back to where we were. It’s the best relationship that I’ve ever been in.”

The 39-year-old often weighed in on his and Ariana’s stormy relationship.

“It feels like we haven’t been as connected. There’s been a lot of things that have been bothering me and stacking up and swept under the rug,” Sandoval admitted in front of Madix.

“My very presence *** annoys you. … That’s another thing, you snap at me and belittle me in front of people and that really *** hurts my feelings.”

“I don’t feel like we are connected the way that we should be. We didn’t even take a picture together at Scheana [Shay]’s wedding, like, that’s *** crazy,” the TomTom owner said.