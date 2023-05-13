 
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo

Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

King Charles and Prince William new photo releases with Prince George
King Charles new photo with Prince William and Prince George has officially been released.

The portrait featuring with His Majesty and his heirs was shared by The Royal Family on their Instagram page.

The photo features a 40-year-old William standing on the King's right side in his ceremonial dress uniform.

Prince George of Wales, on the other hand, posed in his page uniform to compliment the trio.

Looking at the photo, fans were quick to comment on the picture: “Fantastic picture of The King and heirs,” one commented. “Her late Majesty would be immensely proud.”

“Beautiful picture the late queen would love this,” someone else wrote. “I’m sure she’s watching all this and is so proud.”

