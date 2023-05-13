Maria Menounos 'kept' surrogate in dark about cancer

Maria Menounos revealed she kept her pancreatic cancer under wraps from the baby's surrogate.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the journalist said that the gestational carrier only found out about her disease almost with the rest of the world.

"She's carrying my baby," adding, "I wasn't gonna let her worry whether I was gonna be there or not."

Later, the former E! News anchor confided to the surrogate and his partner about the diagnosis and recovery two days before going public with the news.

The Dancing with Stars alum got emotional while recalling her health scare as a "cruel joke," which comes three months before her announcement of expecting a baby.

"How much more can I take?" she added, pointing to her recent type 1 diabetes diagnosis and 2017 brain tumor removal.

"I was like, 'How could you finally bless me with a baby, and now I'm not gonna get to meet her? How is this possible?'"

The pair tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for 20 years, but the couple faced a decade of fertility struggles.