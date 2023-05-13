Punjab govt to form JIT to probe attack on civil, military installations

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan May 9, 2023. — Reuters

JIT to probe attacks on Jinnah House, other civil and military-owned property.

Entire force is on alert to take down criminals, CM Punjab says.

Govt extends Section 144 across province for four days.

LAHORE: To investigate attacks on civil and military properties triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Punjab government on Saturday decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT).

The JIT will probe into the vandalism and arson carried out across the province, particularly at the Jinnah House and other civil and military properties, by violent protestors who demanded Khan's release following his arrest on May 9.

Following the probe, the team will present a comprehensive report to the provincial government to speed up process of tracking down the miscreants.

After PTI chairman was taken into custody, the violent protesters across the country — in their bid to demand his release — attacked sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House which is the home of the Lahore corps commander, desecrated martyrs monument, arsons, impeded national broadcast, blocked the Swat Motorway, burned Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings, and directed their violence towards government officials and citizens, and even set ambulances on fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held with his caretaker cabinet to review the province’s law and order situation, ordered speeding up action against criminals found involved in the violence.

“Geo-fencing will be conducted of all destructed areas,” Naqvi said.

The provincial chief minister added that all cases against the miscreants will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

“No sinner will be spared and no innocent will be held,” he said.

Interim CM Naqvi asserted that all troublemakers will be brought to justice with evidence. “The elements that attacked civil and military property will not escape severe punishment. A zero tolerance policy has been adopted against miscreants.”

He added that the situation of law and order in Punjab is improving and the government will ensure the safety of people’s life and property.

“The entire force is on alert to thwart the nefarious intentions of criminals,” he said with the provincial administration’s resolve to heckles violent elements.

Govt extends Section 144

In its bid to ensure peace and safety of citizens in the province, Punjab government has extended Section 144 by four day across the province, a notification issued late Friday night stated.

"All kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions and protests are prohibited in the jurisdiction of Punjab province," the Punjab home department's notification read.

The provincial administration had earlier imposed Section 144 on May 9, owing to the violence post-PTI chairman's arrest in Islamabad.