Saturday May 13, 2023
Bipasha Basu celebrates half birthday of 'Devi' with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi has turned six months old.

On this special occasion, Basu and Grover both dedicated heartwarming posts for their adorable little daughter and also throw a pink coloured theme birthday party.

The Race actress dropped a cute picture featuring her daughter and husband and wrote: “Happy 6 months to our heart.. Devi. Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts. Grateful.”

On the other hand, the Hate Story 3 actor also shared a picture of him with Devi. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying the beautiful sunset in the picture.

He wrote: “Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes!"

The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Alone in 2015. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2016.

Recently, Basu and Grover celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at the same venue where they hosted their grand wedding.

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu has been on a break for a while now. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is gearing up for his next film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, reports Pinkvilla.   

