Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh prefers to keep romantic life 'lowkey'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh prefers to keep romantic life lowkey
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh prefers to keep romantic life 'lowkey'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has reportedly found someone special but has no intention of making her dating life public.

It was previously revealed by Us Weekly that the 16-year-old always needs the Maleficent actor’s approval if she is meeting any potential suitor.

Now, as per reported by Life & Style, Shiloh is seeing someone but doing it “low-key” so to avoid being in news like her parents’ whose love life and then bitter divorce used to be everywhere in news.

“She’s also dating,” an insider told the publication, “but after seeing her parent’s bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key.”

Earlier, dishing on the teenager’s life, a source revealed, “Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Pitt and Jolie, who are also parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, dated for 12 years before getting married. However, the duo parted ways just two years after tying the knot.

Jolie accused Pitt of physically assaulting her and their kids during their infamous flight in 2016.

