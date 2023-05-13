 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

King Charles’ new reign came with new strategies, which has been a little different from the traditional ways things were done.

Hello!’s Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and Royal Editor Emily Nash discussed the new approach on the latest episode of the publication’s A Right Royal Podcast, along with New York Times bestseller and royal fashion commentator, Elizabeth Holmes, via Express UK.

After the Coronation ceremony of King Charles and Camilla on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the social media accounts of the Royal Family shared some behind the scenes from the historic event and of several other senior working royals.

This social media strategy seemed like a new way to interact with the public and reach audiences from beyond their borders.

“We’re seeing a lot of behind-the-scenes from this [the Coronation]. There’s a whole strategy,” noticed Nash. To which Caamano added, “I’m loving it. I am loving the reels, loving the photos — love it.”

Apart from the king and queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their own montage, showing sweet moments of the couple and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. And, they also shared insight to the weekend’s following events.

The royals were seen prepping for the concert that followed the day after the ceremony. It showed Prince William practising for his speech and then a subsequent video showed footage from the concert.

Holmes noted that the royal made a consistent presence on social media. “It’s just beautiful. And again, for American followers — a lot of whom are here but a lot of people are watching from afar — it’s just a way to draw you in. It’s so personal and feels so intimate.”

Concurring with Holmes, Caamano stated that the strategy is “very clever.”

Holmes also commented on the unique image that was taken by Chris Jackson, which captured the balcony from behind the crown.

Holmes described the photo as a “very affirming visual for the monarchy”. Noting the increasing questions surrounding “the role of a modern monarchy,” she added that “it says it all in one picture and you can imagine that picture in books for decades to come.”

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future
King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo
King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy video

King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy
Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court
New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status video

New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status
Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation video

Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation
King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable' video

King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable'
Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’ video

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’