Saturday May 13, 2023
Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony

Saturday May 13, 2023

While the Coronation seemingly went on smoothly, it seemed that Queen Camilla struggled with her crown for a bit.

Royal expert Nick Bullen noted to Express UK that while the service on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, was “pretty flawless” but it wasn’t without its own shares of hitches.

True Royalty Editor shared that he was told before that Camilla “had been rehearsing with the crown on her head, getting in and out of the carriage.”

He explained, that they were “concerned about when the comfort breaks would come, how long would they have to sit in the carriage and in the church. But I think all of them looked pretty good. I feel there was a moment when the Queen curtsied to the King, she looked a little as if she might wobble, the crown looked a little precarious.”

However, Bullen added that Camilla “carried it off with total aplomb so pretty flawless.”

Other than the almost crown slip-up, there was a little bit of delay before the ceremony commenced at the Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen had to awkwardly wait in their carriage outside the Abbey for five minutes as the Prince William and Kate Middleton ran slightly behind schedule.

Bullen noted that other minor issues that occurred on Coronation Day had not been experienced during the rehearsals.

According to the order of service, the Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to enter the Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of Their Majesties.

Bulled told US Weekly, “I heard the Prince and Princess of Wales should have been walking in before the King and the Queen.”

But instead, Bullen explained that “the King and the Queen were left sitting in the carriage for a little bit longer than perhaps had been planned. But apart from that, I think it was all pretty smooth.”

