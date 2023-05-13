Genelia D'Souza talks about her comeback to silver screen after 10 years

Genalia D'Souza was last seen in Marathi film 'Ved' with husband Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza, who went on a very long break after getting married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, has now officially made her comeback to the entertainment industry after almost 10 years.

While talking about her return to the silver screen, Genelia revealed that she has not restricted herself to specific characters rather she wants to explore diverse roles.

In a statement, she added: “When I joined acting, it wasn’t a career option. For me, it was something that someone saw in me. As I got roles that I did, again, it was about the thing that people saw when they gave me a chance with the role.”

“I really have not put myself in a zone that I only want to be seen like this or like that. I look at everything that has happened to me as an opportunity because I didn’t think about being an actor. The fact that I am an actor today is because of the kind of opportunities that I got.”

Genalia also mentioned her latest released film Ved to explain her stance.

“For instance, the role of a housewife in Ved was an extremely new role for me. I have not done this before. It is not a bubbly character which I have done in the past. There is some sense of shyness in her."

"That makes me excited about the roles coming my way in this phase of my life. I’ve also seen so much and have been through so much. I think that makes you a more fulfilled actor”, said Genelia.

“The industry challenges me constantly in a good way. And these challenges bring out the best in me as an actor. So, when you don’t have too many expectations for yourself, it could really be a good thing because then you’re allowing a filmmaker to utilize you."

"It is a good fortune to have someone want to mould you into something that they have written,”

As per Hindustan Times, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress concluded by saying: “I hope to be seen a lot more on screen. So, let’s see what comes my way. I am looking forward to good roles that I consider that I can add some value to.”

Genelia D’Souza was last seen in Marathi film Ved alongside husband Riteish Deshmukh. The latter also made his directorial debut with this film.