King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation

King Charles seemed “terror stuck” as he entered the Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, for his own coronation ceremony besides his wife Queen Camilla.



In a conversation with Daily Mirror’s editor Alison Phillips, who witnessed the grand crowning ceremony of the new monarch, talked to the host of the Pod Save The King podcast, Ann Gripper, about the event.

Phillips said the father-of-two looked “serious” throughout the event, but he seemed “terror struck” as he arrived at the church and made his way inside.

“I felt he looked really quite frail, which is not something I’d ever regarded him before,” the Royal expert said. “I think it was the robes and the weight of the robes.”

“But then maybe that is part of the point, that he is a man who is bearing this great weight of what he’s about to do. He definitely looked very small inside those cloaks,” she added.

Phillips continued: “It did feel a huge weight and he seems very small inside it, but I think it probably is a huge weight and the crown is obviously incredibly heavy — in all senses of that word.”

Charles was crowned the new King of United Kingdom while Camilla was coronated as the Queen of United Kingdom at the historic ceremony last week.