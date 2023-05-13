 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

File Footage

King Charles seemed “terror stuck” as he entered the Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, for his own coronation ceremony besides his wife Queen Camilla.

In a conversation with Daily Mirror’s editor Alison Phillips, who witnessed the grand crowning ceremony of the new monarch, talked to the host of the Pod Save The King podcast, Ann Gripper, about the event.

Phillips said the father-of-two looked “serious” throughout the event, but he seemed “terror struck” as he arrived at the church and made his way inside.

“I felt he looked really quite frail, which is not something I’d ever regarded him before,” the Royal expert said. “I think it was the robes and the weight of the robes.”

“But then maybe that is part of the point, that he is a man who is bearing this great weight of what he’s about to do. He definitely looked very small inside those cloaks,” she added.

Phillips continued: “It did feel a huge weight and he seems very small inside it, but I think it probably is a huge weight and the crown is obviously incredibly heavy — in all senses of that word.”

Charles was crowned the new King of United Kingdom while Camilla was coronated as the Queen of United Kingdom at the historic ceremony last week.

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony video

Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future video

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future
King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’ video

King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo
King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy video

King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy
Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court
New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status video

New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status
Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation video

Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation
King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable' video

King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable'
Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK