 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears branded ‘a true-blue survivor: Source

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Britney Spears branded ‘a true-blue survivor: Source
Britney Spears branded ‘a true-blue survivor: Source

Britney Spears’ ups and downs in life, since the conservatorship, have been referenced by sources.

An inside source that is close to Spears broke silence over it all.

They believe the Hold Me Closer singer faces a myriad of challenges because of her conservatorship, but is happy to ‘finally be a free woman’.

“She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes,” the insider admitted.

During their interview with People magazine, the same source also added, “But some of the amazing things she's done recently have all been her choice.”

Despite it all “She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she's going through, she remains a survivor.”

For those unversed with Spears’ history with the conservatorship, her legal and personal decision-making capacity was offloaded into the hands of her father, who served as her conservator, and made decisions on her behalf.

From money, to medication and doctors’ visits, she was placed under strict supervision from 2008 to 2021 by a judge in California.

This was following a public mental health crisis she underwent earlier that same year. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘enjoying’ her time with Matty Healy amid dating rumours

Taylor Swift ‘enjoying’ her time with Matty Healy amid dating rumours
Britney Spears’ attorney now working pro bono after huge paycheque video

Britney Spears’ attorney now working pro bono after huge paycheque

Lizzo bowled over by Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour setlist

Lizzo bowled over by Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour setlist
Netflix announces sequel to horror film 'The Platform'

Netflix announces sequel to horror film 'The Platform'
Sam Asghari shares video of Britney Spears amid rumors of marital struggles

Sam Asghari shares video of Britney Spears amid rumors of marital struggles
Ryan Reynolds gives a nod to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance

Ryan Reynolds gives a nod to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance
Marvel Studios' founder David Maisel announces plan for new universe

Marvel Studios' founder David Maisel announces plan for new universe
Keke Palmer talks MeToo in the music industry: ‘Everybody's a crooked cop’

Keke Palmer talks MeToo in the music industry: ‘Everybody's a crooked cop’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh prefers to keep romantic life 'lowkey'

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh prefers to keep romantic life 'lowkey'
'Fast X': Paul Walker's daughter shares glimpse of her cameo in the film

'Fast X': Paul Walker's daughter shares glimpse of her cameo in the film
Jamie Foxx is ‘out of the hospital for weeks’ and ‘recuperating’

Jamie Foxx is ‘out of the hospital for weeks’ and ‘recuperating’
Ben Affleck says his kids don’t watch his films: ‘They constantly make fun of me’

Ben Affleck says his kids don’t watch his films: ‘They constantly make fun of me’