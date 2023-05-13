 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Lizzo bowled over by Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour setlist

Lizzo is over the moon about Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance World Tour, the rapper revealed on social media, detailing the R&B and Hip-Hop icon's tour setlist.

Lizzo shared a selfie video on TikTok in which she mentioned the deep cuts and Destiny's Child tracks that Beyoncé has included in the setlist.

“Beyoncé went to her whiteboard and she wrote down every song in her discography. Every single one. And she said, ‘Yeah, I could play that,'” Lizzo said. “And she put every. single. Y’all, I don’t even…

“I haven’t even read the setlist. But she put ‘Signs’? ‘Cater 2 U’? ‘Speechless’?” she continued. “Baby, come on! I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I’m about to lose…Vocal rest for a week, bi—, before the show ’cause I’m singing.”

Although Lizzo claims she hasn't seen the official setlist, she got several tracks right from the opening show in Stockholm. The Renaissance World Tour features all 16 songs from last year's album of the same name, as well as melodies from Beyoncé's past album eras, Destiny's Child hits, and collaborations. The tour will come to North America in July.

Lizzo rose to fame with her third album titled "Cuz I Love You" in 2019. The album's lead single "Truth Hurts" became a popular hit. Lizzo is recognized for her strong vocals and promoting body positivity.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour finally kicked off on May 10 at Stockholm's Friends Arena. The tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9 before heading to North America, with shows in cities like Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more, before ending in New Orleans on September 27. 

