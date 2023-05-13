Dwayne Johnson surprisingly back in upcoming Fast X amid his feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson has reportedly returned in the Fast & Furious franchise after making a surprise appearance in the upcoming Fast X.



In a report shared by The Wrap, Dwayne could be seen at the end of the credits in the new movie, which is slated to premiere in theatres on May 19.

It is pertinent to mention that The Rock’s cameo came two years after he declined to return to the Fast & Furious movies amid his feud with Vin Diesel.

Back in November 2021, Vin penned an Instagram post calling Dwayne his "little brother" and even asked the actor to return for the “finale of Fast 10”.

However, Dwayne didn’t like the tone of the IG post and called it as “an example of his manipulation” while speaking to CNN a month later.

The Rock mentioned, “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” stated the Jungle Cruise actor.

Earlier in October 2021, Dwayne revealed why he decided to appear in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious movie.

He told Vanity Fair, “I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the reason Dwayne suddenly changed his stance after the failure of his superhero movie Black Adam.

The outlet further pointed out that “the Fast & Furious saga might be his next best chance at a franchise”.