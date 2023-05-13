 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry did 'right thing' by keeping King Charles' coronation appearance brief

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Prince Harry did right thing by keeping King Charles coronation appearance brief
Prince Harry did 'right thing' by keeping King Charles' coronation appearance brief

Prince Harry hailed for doing the "right thing" by keeping his highly anticipated appearance at King Charlesp' coronation ceremony brief.

Speaking on Hello! Magazine’s "A Right Royal Podcast," royal experts discussed the short appearance of the Duke of Sussex, while branding it the “right thing to do.”

Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and Royal Editor Emily Nash debated how Harry’s visit could not have been better given the ongoing rift with his family.

“A very understated visit,” Griffiths said, adding, “He really just got in there, smiled [and] got out – that was it. But he probably couldn't have handled the situation any differently.”

To this, Nash said of Harry’s appearance, “I think it was the right way to do [it], absolutely. It didn't cause a massive diversion.”

“I think that it was great to see him there for this big family moment, even though he did appear to be on the periphery a little bit,” she added.

She went on to add, “For me what was interesting was a lot of the time he was secured by Princess Anne's huge hat.”

“And whether that was by accident or by design, I think, perhaps, it was a good thing because then there wasn’t any scrutiny on him. This was the King and the Queen’s moment.

“This is a major state occasion, and a binding one in terms of our history, so I think it was absolutely right that he did not become the focus in any way.”

Prince Harry arrived at his father’s crowning ceremony without wife Meghan Markle and left the coronation right after the main event.

More From Royals:

King Charles ‘tried to break down barriers’ with his family amid feuds

King Charles ‘tried to break down barriers’ with his family amid feuds
Throne room has ‘lovely buzz’ with George, Charlotte and Louis around

Throne room has ‘lovely buzz’ with George, Charlotte and Louis around
Meghan Markle advised to ‘change her look’ after ‘breaking up’ with Royal family video

Meghan Markle advised to ‘change her look’ after ‘breaking up’ with Royal family
Meghan Markle dubbed 'lovely, respectful, kind' amid harsh media scrutiny video

Meghan Markle dubbed 'lovely, respectful, kind' amid harsh media scrutiny

Princess Charlotte shares these tree qualities with her mom Kate Middleton video

Princess Charlotte shares these tree qualities with her mom Kate Middleton
Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events

Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events
King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry

King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry
Harry was made to sit away from William at coronation 'deliberately' video

Harry was made to sit away from William at coronation 'deliberately'

Prince Harry a ‘technical hell’ for King Charles video

Prince Harry a ‘technical hell’ for King Charles
Prince Harry to unveil more ‘embarrassing details’ in court cases video

Prince Harry to unveil more ‘embarrassing details’ in court cases
King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation video

King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation
Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony video

Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony