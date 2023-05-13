 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt opens up about her 'dream' co-star

Saturday May 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt becomes the first Indian global ambassador of luxury brand Gucci

In a latest interview, Alia Bhatt finally unveiled the name of her dream co-star.

While having a chat with Bazaar, Bhatt was asked to share a bit about his dream co-star to which she responded saying that she would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan one more time.

“I’ve done a film with Shah Rukh once, but I really wanna do one more film with him. So I would say, he’s my dream co-star for now.”

The duo starred together in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi in 2016. The film turned out to be a commercial success. The film shed light on love, life, relationships and mental health.

Bhatt, 30, has always admired Khan as a person and as an actor. Previously in an interview with IANS, she shared the experience of working with him in Dear Zindagi.

According to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, the Pathaan actor is an extremely professional artist who motivates other actors as well to help them improve their craft.

The actress is currently on cloud nine as she has unlocked some major achievements this year. She recently made her spectacular debut at the MET Gala. Moreover, she also became the global ambassador for luxury brand Gucci.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone, reports News 18. 

