Meghan Markle advised to ‘change her look’ after ‘breaking up’ with Royal family

File Footage

Meghan Markle should make some major changes in her fashion style to get everyone talking amid ongoing feud with the Royal family.



Speaking to Newsweek, a stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, said the Duchess of Sussex should show the world she’s "moving in a new direction" after “breaking up” with the Royal family.

The Suits star is set to receive two awards in the near future, one from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the other as part of the Women of Vision Awards.

Giving advice to the mother-of-two regarding how to change her appearance ahead of the award shows, Holder said, "As a stylist, I would absolutely suggest a full rebrand.”

"Let's move on. Let's reinvent Meghan, and let's just go for it,” she added, “It would [need to] be something fairly major to get everyone talking, like going blond, for example.”

The expert continued: "I mean, it's a cliché, isn't it? You break up with someone, you get your hair cut. Well, she's broken up with the royal family. Let's cut our hair, let's do something drastic with it, and let's change her look!"

"She's beautiful," Holder said. "She's very slender, but she has got a slightly tricky body shape. She's got a very short torso, which means that sometimes outfits don't sit right on her.”

“So everything needs to be bespoke, Everything needs to be absolutely made-to-measure in order for her to look her best, and she looks great in sort of column dresses, monochrome, on-pieces. I think [they] look particularly good on her."

Holder said Meghan Markle should go for a bold look, saying, "Just go for it. Wear something completely different. Let's change the feel and let's take her into a new direction."