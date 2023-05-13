Throne room has ‘lovely buzz’ with George, Charlotte and Louis around

Despite their younger years, King Charles’ three grandchildren ended up doing much more for him during the Coronation than expected.



According to former Tatler photographer Hugo Barnand and his team of six assistants talked about the influence of the Wales’ children on Coronation Day. They said in an in interview with The Independent that the kids made the official photographs a “beautiful” and “uplifting” experience.

Taken moments after the royal family had appeared on the balcony, Burnand said there was “a lovely buzz” in the palace’s Throne Room, where the historic photographs were taken.

“There was definitely a happy feeling. It was cosy with family, children and friends milling about,” he told the outlet.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all part of the photoshoot, which made it “beautiful” and “uplifting”.

“It was like the last bit of the race [for the royal family] – there was an energy there which I know I got in the pictures,” he said.

During the coronation, the eldest of William and Kate, Prince George, 9, had a major role in the Coronation as he was one of the Pages of Honour.

Meanwhile, his siblings, Louis, 5, and Charlotte, 8, did not have roles in the ceremony, they did manage to make their own share of headlines.

Charlotte was praised for her poise and grace as she twinned with her mother, Princess of Wales, in a matching Alexander McQueen gown and flower diadem. The young royal was also praised for looking out for her little brother as she held his hand throughout the service.

On the other hand, the youngest, Prince Louis delighted onlookers with her endearing expressions and all the times he yawned during the ceremony.