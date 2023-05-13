 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Saturday May 13, 2023

Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life
Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life

Angelina Jolie is being really protective of her son Maddox who is ready to meet his “someone special,” claimed an insider.

The Maleficent star does not want to hold her 21-year-old back from dating anyone, however, she wants him to not make any mistakes while finding a partner.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, the source said that Jolie is also “petrified” of the idea of her kids moving out of her house and leaving her all alone.

“Maddox is ready to meet that special someone, but Angelina’s wary,” the insider said. “She’s fiercely protective of all her kids in this way, especially Maddox, who’s always been the apple of her eye and her main protector.”

“Truth is, Angie wouldn’t mind if he stayed single for years to come,” the insider added. “She’s so attached to her kids and petrified at the idea of them moving out and leaving her.”

“She insists to Maddox that she’s not trying to block him from him dating at all, but he needs to be very picky and wise with his choices,” the source said.

“He trusts his mum totally, but he’s at that age now where he really wants to get out there and make his own choices. He respects that her intentions are good, but at almost 22, it’s time to be his own man and dive into the dating scene.”

Jolie shares Maddox along with Pax, Zahara, Shiloh Knox and Vivienne, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

