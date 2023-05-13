 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?

Dior has signed Johnny Depp to a massive deal, marking the biggest men’s fragrance pact ever.

The French luxury fashion house and cosmetics giant did not abandon the actor amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Citing sources, Variety reported that the three-year deal is at upwards of $20 million, which eclipses Robert Pattinson’s $12 million deal to serve as a spokesperson for Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million pact to promote Chanel No. 5. 

The reports regarding Johnny Depp's deal have been used to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the supporters of the British royal family.

They have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to get the gig.

The US-based royal couple was ridiculed online for competing with Johnny Depp and biting the dust.

Johnny Depp has apparently started recovering from the losses he suffered during his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Last year, Depp won a defamation suit against the "Aquaman" actress  after a jury found that she had defamed him in saying that he had abused her over the course of their relationship.

More From Royals:

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo
Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’ video

Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’
Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit? video

Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit?
King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs

King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs
Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings

Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings
King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation video

King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation
King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry video

King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle lauded for supporting community of mothers in US

Meghan Markle lauded for supporting community of mothers in US

Prince Harry’s making King Charles into ‘manipulator’ with 'Great Sussex Offensive'

Prince Harry’s making King Charles into ‘manipulator’ with 'Great Sussex Offensive'
King Charles ‘tried to break down barriers’ with his family amid feuds

King Charles ‘tried to break down barriers’ with his family amid feuds
Throne room has ‘lovely buzz’ with George, Charlotte and Louis around

Throne room has ‘lovely buzz’ with George, Charlotte and Louis around