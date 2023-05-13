Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew - who attended his elder brother King Charles III's coronation on May six - reportedly took part in photoshoot alongside other members of the royal family, but it won't be released by the Palace.



It seems as King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have decided to cut all ties with the disgraced royal as they snubbed the Duke by not releasing his photo.

The Duke of York, 63, was also booed by the public when he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning ceremony ceremony.

The disgraced royal been banned from royal duties following the fallout from his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father's presence at the historic occasion was kept as low-key as possible, and neither his name nor his title had a mention in the entire ceremony.

Buckingham Palace had already confirmed Andrew and his nephew Prince Harry would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Andrew, according to insiders, posed for photos with the family for the Coronation, but his image was notably missing from those that have been released by Buckingham Palace this weekend.