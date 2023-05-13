 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew - who attended his elder brother King Charles III's coronation on May six - reportedly took part in photoshoot alongside other members of the royal family, but it won't be released by the Palace.

It seems as King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have decided to cut all ties with the disgraced royal as they snubbed the Duke by not releasing his photo.

The Duke of York, 63, was also booed by the public when he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning ceremony ceremony.

The disgraced royal been banned from royal duties following the fallout from his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father's presence at the historic occasion was kept as low-key as possible, and neither his name nor his title had a mention in the entire ceremony.

Buckingham Palace had already confirmed Andrew and his nephew Prince Harry would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Andrew, according to insiders, posed for photos with the family for the Coronation, but his image was notably missing from those that have been released by Buckingham Palace this weekend.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo
Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’ video

Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’
Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit? video

Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit?
King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs

King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs
Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings

Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings
King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation video

King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation
King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry video

King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle lauded for supporting community of mothers in US

Meghan Markle lauded for supporting community of mothers in US

Prince Harry’s making King Charles into ‘manipulator’ with 'Great Sussex Offensive'

Prince Harry’s making King Charles into ‘manipulator’ with 'Great Sussex Offensive'