Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills

In what can be called deception, a man admitted online that he charged his girlfriend £40 ($50) extra per year because he "generally handles all the bills", telling her that the bills are higher than they actually are.

The man earned heavy criticism when he shared his story on Reddit. Taking to the social networking platform, he asked people whether they thought he was in the wrong for doing what he does.

"Me and my girlfriend live together and I generally handle all the bills. We split everything down the middle but I get the mail, make sure they're paid on time, and all that."

"I just let her know how much the bills are and she pays me half at the end of the month. Anyways, I started telling her the total was like 3 to 5% higher than it actually is. I figured places charge a service fee for a credit card (really it's for convenience) so it makes sense to do the same for me” he added.

"She found out after a year and a bit and is demanding I pay her back for the extra. It's like $50 but over a whole year so it's not like it's a lot,” he added

In the comments, people were quick to tell him that what he was doing was wrong, according to a story published in The Mirror.

A user wrote: "Really, dude? [...] It's not a service you provide, it's a chore that you handle. You must be insufferable."

"Basic household chores aren't services, that's the entire point", someone raged.

Another fumed: "My SO does bills. I handle 90% of meals, laundry, vacuuming. It's hot when they let me know 'mortgage is paid and all utilities. Here's the plan for xyz.'

"Neither of us charges service fees. It's just splitting adult duties in a manner that feels fair and appreciating the strengths and effort we each bring to the table.”

"This is ridiculous. He thinks he can 'skim a little off the top' from his girlfriend", a Redditor said.