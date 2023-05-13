 
Saturday May 13, 2023
What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

Jamie Foxx's daughter has dismissed rumors regarding the actor's health after he was hospitalized.

Taking to Instagram, Corinne Foxx posted a screenshot of an article with the headline "Jamie Foxx's loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst" and called the report false.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," she wrote. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

According to the media reports, the actor's medical mystery has deepened after his latest visit to the hospital.

The actor's daughter spoke out on Friday and said he's been out for "weeks."

The "Django Unchained" actor suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on April 11.

In a statement issued on social media, Corinne had said her father "experienced a medical complication."

The actor's family later said, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

