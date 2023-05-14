'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

Fast X's early reactions have geared into full throttle as the penultimate movie of the Fast & Furious saga is coming to its end.

Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend penned, "Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker," adding, "He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win."

The upcoming film's nemesis, Jason Momoa's performance, was particularly lauded.

"FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience," Liam Crowley wrote in ComicBook.

Earlier, filmmaker Louis Leterrier hyped up the excitement by teasing the movie's cliffhanger.

"This one is big. You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll," he added.