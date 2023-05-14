 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Fast X early reactions call it peak summer blockbuster
'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

Fast X's early reactions have geared into full throttle as the penultimate movie of the Fast & Furious saga is coming to its end.

Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend penned, "Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker," adding, "He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win."

The upcoming film's nemesis, Jason Momoa's performance, was particularly lauded.

"FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience," Liam Crowley wrote in ComicBook.

Earlier, filmmaker Louis Leterrier hyped up the excitement by teasing the movie's cliffhanger.

"This one is big. You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll," he added.

More From Entertainment:

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?
Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military
Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster
BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST

BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport
Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend

Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend
'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed
Mel Gibson will helm Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense movie Flight Risk: Deets inside

Mel Gibson will helm Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense movie Flight Risk: Deets inside
Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression

Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family