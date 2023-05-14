Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?

Prince Andrew has seemingly refused to help the ‘future of the monarchy’ in fresh family row over Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York has reportedly snubbed King Charles orders to leave 30-room mansion in Windsor, and is reportedly determined to stay there.

The monarch is reportedly keen to hand Royal Lodge to Prince William and his family.

The Sun quoted Prince Andrew’s friends as saying: “This has been his family home for the last 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?

“He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

King Charles has offered Andrew the Frogmore Cottage, the former property of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been ordered to vacate.

The publication quoted another friend of Andrew as saying: “If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family, aren’t there better ways of going about it?

"Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk? If they need the house for William, perhaps Andrew should be told. Perhaps William should invite his uncle for tea and explain?

“Or why doesn’t Charles invite his brother for a meeting and ask him if he’d leave Royal Lodge to help his nephew and the future of the monarchy.

“And agree a schedule acceptable to both sides?”