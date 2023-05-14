 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry in a ‘barricade population: two’ with Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Prince Harry has come under fire for making his Coronation decision into something even more ‘tortuous and lengthy than a Tolkein prequel’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She warns “A new revelation from inside Prince William’s circle has raised the prospect that things might be about to get even worse for Harry and that the revolutionary duke (current barricade population: two) might never again get a repeat invitation, even from his dear old dad.”

“The long and agonising saga of whether Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (the only person in the world with both a coronet and a WME agent) would attend the coronation was only slightly less tortuous and lengthy than a Tolkein prequel.”

