 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘added to his ‘miles rewards programs’ points

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Experts believe Prince William enjoyed Prince Harry’s Coronation entrance just has much as a “women’s rugby club dinner seeing Prince Andrew” walk into a venue.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She said, “Charles after all, every single bit of reporting out of the UK suggested, was dead keen on his son being a part of the biggest day of his life aside from that one time he met the cast of The Goon Show. (It’s his favourite you see.)”

“William though, ahead of the coronation, seemed about as happy to have his brother there as a women’s rugby club dinner seeing Prince Andrew getting out of a car out the front but he had no choice but to go along with what his Pa wanted.”

“So everyone politely ignored everyone else, Charles got anointed and Harry added to his British Airways Club points. But, that was then.”

“Now the coronation is over and now that Queen Camilla has returned her crown to the vault and finally gotten out of her Spanx with the help of a couple of her official companions (nee ladies-in-waiting), the Harry situation could be about to get a lot more hardine. The reason? An increasingly powerful Prince William.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry in a ‘barricade population: two’ with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry in a ‘barricade population: two’ with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s Coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming’ for the occasion video

Kate Middleton’s Coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming’ for the occasion

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child? video

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child?
Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?

Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?
Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’
Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo video

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'
William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years video

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years
King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?
Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?
Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?