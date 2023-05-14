Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘added to his ‘miles rewards programs’ points

Experts believe Prince William enjoyed Prince Harry’s Coronation entrance just has much as a “women’s rugby club dinner seeing Prince Andrew” walk into a venue.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She said, “Charles after all, every single bit of reporting out of the UK suggested, was dead keen on his son being a part of the biggest day of his life aside from that one time he met the cast of The Goon Show. (It’s his favourite you see.)”

“William though, ahead of the coronation, seemed about as happy to have his brother there as a women’s rugby club dinner seeing Prince Andrew getting out of a car out the front but he had no choice but to go along with what his Pa wanted.”

“So everyone politely ignored everyone else, Charles got anointed and Harry added to his British Airways Club points. But, that was then.”

“Now the coronation is over and now that Queen Camilla has returned her crown to the vault and finally gotten out of her Spanx with the help of a couple of her official companions (nee ladies-in-waiting), the Harry situation could be about to get a lot more hardine. The reason? An increasingly powerful Prince William.”