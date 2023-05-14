 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘can end’ Prince Harry’s second chances ‘on a whim’

Sunday May 14, 2023

Prince Harry has just been warned against taking on Kate Middleton, because she can ‘undoubtedly kneecap’ his chances for any other royal invite.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She believes, “The prince, having essentially won the coronation together with his ridiculously photogenic other-half Kate, the Princess of Wales will now get more of a say in how Buckingham Palace approaches the Sussex Question”.

“Hopefully that predicament is a long way off (do any of us have another royal funeral in us any time soon?), in the intervening years William and Kate’s antipathy towards Harry could kneecap any chances of any wider royal olive branches being extended westwards.”

“If the Waleses want the Sussexes to remain “the further away the better,” then thus it shall be.”

