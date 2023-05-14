 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Kate Middleton shares stunning BTS photo from filming for Eurovision

Sunday May 14, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared a stunning BTS photo from the filming for last night’s Eurovision as she made a surprise cameo in the song contest.

The Princess of Wales delighted the viewers when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, playing piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.

The video was posted on Instagram with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”

Later she again took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a behind-the-scene sweet monochrome photo of her from the filming.

She wrote, “A little sneak peek behind the scenes at the filming for last night’s @Eurovision surprise.”

In the viral video, Kate Middleton can be seen playing the piano dressed in a glamorous one-shoulder blue evening gown and dangling earrings.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also made a surprise appearance at Eurovision in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday.

