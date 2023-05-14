Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video

Sunday May 14, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to Kate Middleton’s Eurovision song contest cameo.
The Princess of Wales made a surprise cameo at the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday night and shared a video on Instagram and Twitter.
She posted the video with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.”
The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Kate uploaded it.
In the video, Kate is seen donning a bright blue one-shouldered chiffon Jenny Packham dress and a pair of earrings that formerly belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
According to some media outlets, the color of Kate Middleton's gown was a nod to the Ukrainian blue and yellow flag.
Later, Omid Scobie took to Twitter and reposted Kate Middleton’s video to his timeline.