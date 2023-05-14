 
Sunday May 14, 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet another tense moment

Sunday May 14, 2023

The tourist reported that it was apparent that Affleck was visibly “frustrated or irritated”
A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen facing off against one another, and it isn’t the first time. The pair were caught passionately arguing while stopped at a red light in Beverly Hills.

Although the pair have only been married for less than a year, it seems everything is not as smooth sailing as it should be. Affleck can be seen wagging his finger and aggressively gesticulating while Lopez stares at him.

The photos and clips were taken by European tourists and were acquired by Daily Mail, as they give a peak inside their Rivian electric SUV. It seems the couple were so engrossed in their debate that they did not notice anyone or anything else.

The tourist reported that from her spot in the car next to the pair, it was apparent that Affleck was visibly “frustrated or irritated” while his wife appeared to be quite timid.

“There were a lot of hand gestures, Ben was waving his hands up and down and it looked heated,” she added.

She continued: “J.Lo looked a little bit sad. They were so deep in conversation that they didn't even look to the side once. They only looked at each other and the traffic light. It clearly looks heated on his end, a discussion or argument. There were no other cars or people on the street.”

