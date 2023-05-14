 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?

Prince William, who is one step closer to becoming king himself, has undoubtedly served the monarchy with total commitment and commendable style in stark contrast to his younger brother Prince Harry who has taken the opposite view after quitting the royal job.

The Prince of Wales, apparent heir to the throne as the eldest son of Charles, has prepared to be king his entire life but the question still persists whether his outdated training would serve him or the monarchy when he takes the throne.

According to some royal experts and insiders Kate Middleton's hubby has prepared to shoulder the burden of monarchy that would become his in due course after his father's passing.

In a rare move, Buckingham Palace has already issued a statement confirming William was committed to his royal destiny and would take up his duties when required.

When the Prince leaned forward to kiss the cheek of his newly crowned father, the moment transformed the Coronation. 

During his oath of loyalty, William said: “I become your liege man of life and limb and of earthly worship” – but left out “and faith and truth I will bear unto you to live and die against all manner of folks”.

Harry’s absence from the official Coronation portraits and the balcony scene said a thousand words about his role in the future of the Royal Family. He and his family will follow their own path in America while the working royals continue with their duties.

William is nevertheless now fully devoted to his duties as the next head of the Firm.

Princess Kate and Prince William and Kate are a confident couple who have brought good looks, good sense and progressive views to an ancient monarchy that has not been in such a happy state for a long time.

