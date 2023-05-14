Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’

Prince Harry reportedly has a very rocky relationship with Prince William at this point and ‘even hates him’.



Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and insights.

She broke it all down during an interview with The Daily Beast.

She was even quoted telling Sky News host Sharri Markson about Prince William’s rumored feelings.

She cited admissions by an inside source who is close to Prince William.

The insider in question went as far as to say, “He said just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, this is scorched earth’s stuff.”

“It’s almost as if Prince Harry has just accepted the fact that Prince William and him will no longer have a relationship,” at this point.

These remarks by Ms Schofield come just after Prince Harry spilled details from Prince William’s phone hacking settlement suit.