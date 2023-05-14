 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson pose together after he attends her concert

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Tom’s appearance comes after he was spotted hanging out with another industry icon, Shakira
Tom’s appearance comes after he was spotted hanging out with another industry icon, Shakira

Long-time music industry legend Janet Jackson posed with actor Tom Cruise after he made an appearance at her concert. The singer is currently performing for her Together Again tour.

The 60-year-old arrived at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina to see the 56-year-old singer take the venue by storm. She then posted a picture of them both to her Instagram, with the pair grinning at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote: “T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together #TogetherAgainTour.”

Her stunning six-act tour will be taking her all across North America as she showcases 40 years of her career through these concerts. She has been performing her iconic hits like Scream, Black Cat, All For You, Rhythm Nation, What Have You Done for Me Lately, Miss You Much and more.

Tom’s appearance at the show comes after he was spotted hanging out with yet another industry icon at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The actor looked dashing as he donned a white polo shirt while he hung out with Shakira, who stunned in a lovely green top.

More From Entertainment:

Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day

John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day
K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV

K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV
BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts
Cindy Crawford and Olivia Culpo attend Mother’s Day celebration

Cindy Crawford and Olivia Culpo attend Mother’s Day celebration
Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner appear at Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration

Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner appear at Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration
Sweden celebrates as Loreen wins Eurovision song contest

Sweden celebrates as Loreen wins Eurovision song contest
‘Ted Lasso’ star Keeley Hazell uses her leaked sex tape as inspiration for new episode

‘Ted Lasso’ star Keeley Hazell uses her leaked sex tape as inspiration for new episode
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stun at Venice wedding after party

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stun at Venice wedding after party
Taylor Swift pauses concert to yell at security guard

Taylor Swift pauses concert to yell at security guard
Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise

Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise