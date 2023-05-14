 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton hav drawn strong criticism for indulging in self promotion with the use of their social media accounts and a series of videos they released during and after the coronation of King Charles.

Days after the coronation, a report in thetimes.co.uk has discussed how the Prince of Wales would plan his coronation.  

"Prince William wants to “evolve” his coronation into something “modern” and “relevant” that will “look and feel quite different” to King Charles’ ceremony. A homage of the people for King William when he’s crowned?," said the report.

The couple, who have also angered some royal fans with their new social media strategy, received backlash even from their staunch supporters. 

They saw the report as some kind of effort being made by William and his wife to undermine King Charles. 

Commenting on the report, a royal commentator said, "I see the vultures  at Kensington Royal. Can’t wait even a full week."

The commentator said the couple see themselves as larger than the monarchy. 

Without naming Meghan and Harry, the commentator said "Where have I seen that before." 

Kate and William's strategy seems to have divided the royals fans who are now drawing parallels between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan and Harry. 

More From Royals:

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?
Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?

Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?
Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’

Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’
Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’
Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?

Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video
Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video video

Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video
Prince Harry sees ‘no one willing to give an inch’

Prince Harry sees ‘no one willing to give an inch’
Kate Middleton shares stunning BTS photo from filming for Eurovision video

Kate Middleton shares stunning BTS photo from filming for Eurovision
Kate Middleton ‘can end’ Prince Harry’s second chances ‘on a whim’ video

Kate Middleton ‘can end’ Prince Harry’s second chances ‘on a whim’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry? video

Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry?
Prince Harry, William’s ‘falling out is like Cain and Abel’ video

Prince Harry, William’s ‘falling out is like Cain and Abel’