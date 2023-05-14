 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Princess Charlotte is a secret weapon of the Royal Family, says expert.

The eight-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is the right mixture of playful and mature for her age.

Columnist Angela Mollard tells 7news says the young royal will be "to her brother George what the Princess Royal is to King Charles III."

The expert then went onto compare Charlotte with grandma, Princess Diana, and great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She added: "She somehow embodies the composure of the Queen and the playfulness of Princess Diana, most notably in the casual manner she applied the five-second rule after dropping her marshmallow S’more on the ground.

"As Louis angled for more marshmallows, Charlotte simply picked up her dropped biscuit off the grass and popped it in her mouth."

Meanwhile, the young Princess takes keen interest in performing arts, especially acting.

Us Weekly's source admits that Charlotte "loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting," and "Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!

More From Royals:

King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte

King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed

Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed
Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'

Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'
Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'

Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'
Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?
Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?

Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?
Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’

Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’
Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’
Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?

Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video
Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video video

Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video