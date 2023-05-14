Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert

Princess Charlotte is a secret weapon of the Royal Family, says expert.



The eight-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is the right mixture of playful and mature for her age.

Columnist Angela Mollard tells 7news says the young royal will be "to her brother George what the Princess Royal is to King Charles III."

The expert then went onto compare Charlotte with grandma, Princess Diana, and great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She added: "She somehow embodies the composure of the Queen and the playfulness of Princess Diana, most notably in the casual manner she applied the five-second rule after dropping her marshmallow S’more on the ground.

"As Louis angled for more marshmallows, Charlotte simply picked up her dropped biscuit off the grass and popped it in her mouth."

Meanwhile, the young Princess takes keen interest in performing arts, especially acting.

Us Weekly's source admits that Charlotte "loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting," and "Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!

