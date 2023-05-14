Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'

Journalist Emily Maitlis, who grilled King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, has completely handed-off over Netflix film about the Duke's famous interview.



The media personality, who interviewed the Duke of York in November 2019, has said she will "run a million miles away" when the Netflix film adaptation of her Newsnight interview with the Duke of York is released.

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson will play as Maitlis in the dramatic retelling of the explosive interview. While, The Man In The High Castle actor Rufus Sewell will be portraying Andrew.



Maitlis, on the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards, told a media outlet it was "highly exciting and very weird" that the interview was being dramatised.

"I’ve been completely hands-off actually and I think it’s better that way because if I was the actress, I’d slightly want to have my own space to interpret it as I saw fit. I know that there must be a difficulty with playing real, living people and so I’ve just sort of stepped back from it and said, ‘This is the Netflix film of that, it’s not my life and it’s not me. It’s whatever Gillian does with it," she added.

The Tv presenter went on saying: "And I think Gillian is just a fantastic actress and I think she’s amazing, so I’m very happy to be completely hands-off and just allow her space to do something fabulous."

Asked if she would watch the film as soon as it was released, she replied: “No, I think I will run a million miles away."

To a question about her feeling regarding the interview, she replied: "I feel incredibly grateful that it all came together in the way it did for that interview. And if it follows me, you know, there are worse things to live with."

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.