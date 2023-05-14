 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'

Prince William is touching upon the time he gave an odd present to Kate Middleton.

Back when the couple was still dating, the Prince of Wales bought a gift for his lady love, the one she 'never' lets him forget.

Speaking to England striker Peter Crouch on BBC Radio Five Live, William revealed: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that.

"That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal.

"It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

William and Kate had an on and off romantic dynamic before they tied the knot.

Speaking in their engagement interview to BBC, the future Queen admitted of their big break up.

"At the time I wasn't very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized," she admitted.

Kate continued: "I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time."

