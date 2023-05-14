 
Sunday May 14, 2023
Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

David Corenswet, best known for his role in Pearl, is among the top contenders to play Superman.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has advanced to the screen test stage.

According to the publication, two other contenders may also be in the mix but their identities remain unknown.

The report said that casting for Superman: Legacy, the feature that is meant to kick off Gunn and Peter Safran’s much-vaunted first chapter of DC Studios, is hitting a crucial phase.

Citing sources, the Hollywood Reporter said Jacob Elordi name also surfaced for the role of Kent but he never submitted himself into the ring. 

It said the names of British actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson were also in the early mix.

According to the report, Warners did not comment on the casting but one insider said the filmmakers and studio “are nowhere near a decision.”

