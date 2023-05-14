 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

King Charles is going to struggle with giving Prince William's kids the right job roles in the future, says expert.

The 74-year-old monarch will have to wait a 'long time' before he can give Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis a job.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells GB News: "I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70.

"So this does raise the point."

He added: "Of course George and Charlotte and Louis played a role of one sort or another in the different days in the during the coronation weekend, " he said.

"I mean it was wonderful to see George as a page of honour, but it is obviously going to be a long time before any of them are able to participate in royal engagements actively.

"And this does mean that, firstly, The Waleses are the future of the monarchy, there's absolutely no doubt about it.

"But secondly, who's going to take up all these hundreds of patronages at the moment which are at the moment vacant?"

More From Royals:

Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed

Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed
Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well' video

Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'
Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'

Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'
Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert video

Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert
Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate called vultures at Kensington Palace

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?

William colluded with King to honour Knauf to expose Meghan's bullying of palace staff?
Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?

Kate Middleton preparing her own music album?
Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’

Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’
Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘lost’ Prince William: ‘He hates him’
Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?

Prince William prepares to shoulder burden of monarchy after King Charles?
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video
Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video video

Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to Kate Middleton viral video