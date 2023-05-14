 
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Did Mohammad Amir extend support to skipper Babar Azam?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. — PSL/File
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should retain Babar Azam as the team's captain for the upcoming World Cup to end the rumours.

His comments came while speaking during a video on his official YouTube channel. He also talked about the captaincy issues in the Pakistan cricket team. 

“It’s high time that the board should announce the captain with only three to four months left in the World Cup,” Amir said. 

He argued that there was no reason to change the captain and that the board should follow the example they set after announcing the head coach.

“There is no reason to change the captain at this point. It doesn’t make any sense. So, it’s better to officially name Babar Azam [as Pakistan captain] just like PCB announced the head coach,” he added.

The 31-year-old pacer also insisted that no one in the current Pakistan team has as much experience as Babar.

“The amount of experience that he has as a captain, there is no better option than him,” he continued.

Although the PCB is yet to make an official statement regarding the captaincy issue but Najam Sethi, PCB’s management committee chairman, said in a recent interview that the national team will play in the 2023 World Cup under Babar's captaincy.

"We will play World Cup under Babar Azam. We will see and review after that. Babar did satisfactory captaincy against New Zealand. There will be a review process every time and there is no danger to his captaincy till then. I called Babar and asked him to relax," Sethi said.

According to well-informed sources, the Board's think-tank comprising Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid and Director Coaching Mickey Arthur have unanimously decided to repose trust in Babar as the captain of the team till 2023 World Cup. Besides leading the team in the World Cup, he will also be seen captaining the team in all series and events in the run-up to the mega event.

The decision to retain Babar as a captain laid to rest all speculations that the PCB is considering other options or there is more than one aspirant for the coveted position.

It is believed that Babar has already been taken in confidence over the decision. 

