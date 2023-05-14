Holly Willoughby says Kate Middleton's Eurovision performance was incredible

The Princess of Wales surprised Eurovision fans last night as she took part in a short, instrumental piano performance in the opening sequence of the competition final.

The video of Kate's performance was shared on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Holly Willoughby was prominent among hundreds of people who reacted to Kate Middleton's surprise appearance at the Eurovision.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Holly Willoughby wrote, "Well, this is incredible."



Kate showed off her musical skills as she featured in a group performance of last year's Ukrainian winning entry, Stefania.

She joined a range of British contributors, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

The Princess' performance was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.