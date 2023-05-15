 
Showbiz
Monday May 15, 2023
Priyanka Chopra pens endearing note on Mother’s Day

Priyanka Chopra honors her mother and mother-in-law on Mother’s Day
Priyanka Chopra recently shared a touching tribute to her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, on Instagram in honour of Mother's Day. 

In the post, the actress expressed gratitude for the joy of motherhood, with a special mention of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Her Mother's Day post included unseen photos, with the first photo showing Priyanka and Madhu playing with Malti on a bed. The next one depicted Malti with her grandmother Denise.

Priyanka captioned her post, “I am so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them."

"My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!"

Priyanka added: "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurturers who devote themselves to the next generation.

"My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed."

Thanking her daughter, she added, "And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. It's the greatest honor of my life that you chose me”

