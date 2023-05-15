 
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident

The family of a woman - who was hit by a police motorbike which was part of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh's motorcade - has said they are "praying for a miracle".

Helen Holland is fighting for her life after the crash in west London on Wednesday.

The motorbike collided with the 81-year-old woman at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in west London, leaving her in a critical condition, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement released to Sky News, Ms Holland's family described her as a "beautiful, loving, kind and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself".

They said: "The family are deeply saddened and shocked at the news Helen was involved in such a tragic accident."

The family added: "Helen may be 81-years-old but she is sprightly for her age and nothing stopped her living life to the full, spending precious time with her family, muddy walks with the dogs and lunches with friends is what she enjoyed most."

